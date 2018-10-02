Support the news

October 02, 2018
General Electric Chairman and CEO John Flannery. The company announced Monday, Oct. 1, that he would no longer serve his positions. (Richard Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
General Electric Chairman and CEO John Flannery. The company announced Monday, Oct. 1, that he would no longer serve his positions. (Richard Drew/AP)

In a move that shocked investors around the globe, Boston-based General Electric has replaced its CEO — who had served just over a year.

As WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports, shareholders are now asking... how did the industrial conglomerate get here — and what's next?

This segment aired on October 2, 2018.

Bruce Gellerman
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

