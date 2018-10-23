One of the most influential media empires in the world can be traced back to the late Patrick McGovern, an MIT graduate working out of a house in Newton. He would develop the tech media company International Data Group — IDG — in 1964.

IDG would eventually publish hundreds of IT magazines around the world, including Computer World and PC World.

Author Glenn Rifkin worked for McGovern as an editor at Computer World during the 1980s and has a new book out called "Future Forward," examining the legacy of McGovern's work, featured on Morning Edition.