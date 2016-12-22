Protecting The Flag, Desecrating Freedoms

COMMENTARY

Not long after Donald Trump’s typically uninformed tweet calling for the prosecution and de-naturalization of flag burners, Ohio Congressman Michael Turner introduced the Protect the Flag Act, which would deny essential federal funds to any college or university that bars display of the American flag. He was apparently inspired by the temporary take-down of the flag at Hampshire College after the election. The Republic did not fall, and Hampshire soon resumed raising the flag, but Congressman Turner wants the government to coerce campus flag displays, in the interests of freedom.

The flag is a “symbol of freedom,” and Hampshire College committed a “blatant act of censorship” in taking it down, Turner explained, revealing either his sheer stupidity or a diabolical understanding of Orwellian propaganda.

In fact, Hampshire simply committed a blatant act of speech, obviously. Raising the flag and burning it, trampling it, wearing it or simply lowering it are exercises of free speech, constitutionally protected, as the Supreme Court affirmed in 1989 when it struck down a Texas law criminalizing flag burning.

Congressman Turner is committing a blatant act of attempted censorship. He wants the government to punish private institutions engaging in political speech he finds offensive. The congressman, it seems, is a snowflake.

Prospects for his censorious bill are uncertain. After the Court upheld the right to burn a flag, the House of Representatives passed numerous constitutional amendments that would have permitted the criminalization of flag desecration, but the Senate narrowly rejected all of them. Current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was among those who opposed the amendments, and he reasserted his support for the rights of flag burners after Trump declared they should be prosecuted. But a statute restricting speech will arouse much less committed opposition than a constitutional amendment. Voting against a bill to “protect” the flag can be politically treacherous, and many members of Congress may choose the path of least offensiveness when confronted with Turner’s bill.