Holiday Cards: Seeking Our Better Selves, In Rose Gold Foil

COMMENTARY

I love rose gold foil. Apparently, so does everyone else who purchases personalized holiday cards online from Minted. The week after Thanksgiving, I receive the first of what will amount to a bucket of holiday photo cards proclaiming progeny and proving folks know what good taste looks like. Each year, I do the same.

Problem is, despite the range of personalization options, the photographs look less like people I know and more like a wash of faces that belongs to our homogeneous culture that fetishizes children, especially ones who: wear matching plaid anything, sleep (like a baby) swaddled in a blanket with a little knit cap, go to Christmas tree farms in Vermont or dress as a family in white and/or jump on the beach at the same time.

Sometimes, I look at the photo cards and think ungenerous thoughts. Why do they always get to: Go to Europe? Not brush their hair and look gorgeous? Laugh as a group? When the photos are a little out of focus, I worry. What happened to them this year?

The card that Lucy drew: "I had to have not only the rose gold foil but also the Seussical lights," writes Elizabeth Fennell. (Minted.com)

Long before we had children, my husband and I wanted them. We used our wedding photo for the requisite first married holiday card, but the next year we wondered whether we should send a photo of just the two of us? Maybe our dog? Dress the dog up? We sent nothing.

We still didn’t have children for a couple more years, so when I finally caved and decided to send a card out anyway, I went big tent. I sketched a Christmas tree and covered the holiday gamut: Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Feliz Navidad! And mixed in a little holiday subversive element: Jesus is Coming, Look Busy!

This year, when no perfect family image emerged for the holiday card, I stepped away from my iPhone library. I didn’t want anyone to feel left out because they didn’t have kids or a wedding picture or a sweeping Vermont vista to back them up. I was tired of relying on a picture of us and Triple Thick™ paper stock to convey affection. I wanted less Minted and more of us in our holiday communiqué.

“This year, no photo,” I said to my husband. “Great,” he said. So I retreated to my office and opened a box of watercolors to express our own seasonal gratitude. But, now, I realized, it was all about me. No, I needed us to be all in, so I pulled my three young girls — a 10-year-old and twin 8-year-olds — around the table and announced we’d make our own card as a family.

I got out nearly new Sharpies and outlined a tree. “Just add on,” I said. I put Christmas in my heart. I believed. I turned on Kings College Choir Christmas and thought about bourbon.

What started out as a delightful evening of family on task turned into family illustrator infighting. My 10-year-old, Dosia, is unfortunately, fond of drawing cats, which the rest of us — sorry, cat lovers — hate. We negotiated: one cat. She slipped in a second and tried to pass it off as a dog. Dosia put “lipstick” on Francie’s angel, which compelled Francie to put a black sharpie “X” through Dosia’s angel.

We started over.

Another tree. Dosia’s sketchy approach would never translate into my vision of just the right foil printed line drawing. I offered some gesture drawing “tips.” What began as gentle, if slightly edgy, “Try the Sharpie,” became full-on art bully, “Be decisive!” I could resist the urge no longer. I opened up my laptop.