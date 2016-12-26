Heavy Meddle: Our Daughter Unfriended Their Daughter — Should We Say Something?

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice.

Dear Steve,

We've been friends for several years with a couple that have a daughter in the same elementary school as our daughter. The girls are classmates and have been close. Recently, however, our daughter has had a falling-out with the classmate, finding her to be controlling. It came to a head when the friend, having a tantrum over an unrelated matter at school, shoved our little girl, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Now our daughter wants nothing to do with the other girl, who has also hit other children when she's angry. We've supported our daughter, and believe it's important to help her make good decisions about friends. But we still occasionally socialize with the parents, who continue to ask for play dates.

Should we level with them about the children, while stressing we still want to be friends? The parents have had a tough year — unrelated to their daughter — so we want to be supportive. We worry that too much honesty about their child might rupture our friendship.

Signed,

Conflicted

Dear Conflicted,

I feel you. This is a really delicate situation. My wife and I have struggled as parents with similar dynamics — and we’ve been on both sides. You’re asking just the right question here: should we tell our friends about our daughter’s feelings?

My verdict would be a qualified yes. I do think it’s better to level with them about your daughter’s feelings than to withhold the truth. Why? Because withholding will probably result in them continuing to ask for play dates, and you guys continuing to bob and weave, and them feeling confused and eventually resentful.

I put probably in italics, though, because I don’t know these folks, or your relationship. If you think there’s a realistic possibility that they’ll eventually realize that your daughters aren’t close anymore and stop asking for play dates without taking umbrage, I could see an argument for discretion as the better part of valor.

But my take is that candor almost always beats avoidance, because when important truths are withheld, tensions almost always mount. The unspoken isn’t unfelt.