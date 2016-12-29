Remembering The Hope Of My Fellow Immigrants

COMMENTARY

The near demonization of immigrants in this recent election swept me back to the fall of 1992, nearly a quarter century ago, when I stood with 379 other immigrants in Faneuil Hall waiting to be sworn in as a U.S. citizen. As a Canadian, though, I was as far removed from all that “huddled masses” and “yearning to breathe free” sentiment as anyone could be. I was simply someone who paid taxes in two countries, couldn’t vote in either and — spurred on by a dislike for the Reagan-Bush doctrines — wanted to vote.

Standing on my left had been a young Cambodian whose citizenship certificate bore the name Alexander.

“In honor of Alexander Graham Bell,” he explained, shyly. “I thought it will be an auspicious name to begin a new life.”

On my right was Dikh, an older man who, with his son had fled Vietnam, leaving behind his wife and two daughters. With citizenship, he hoped to reunite his family.

Between the processing of our papers and the swearing-in, we had a long time to talk. You might wonder what two Asian refugees and an affluent Canadian had in common and, certainly, our life paths had been different.

Unlike Dikh, a former Saigon police chief who’d escaped with 70 others in a 30-foot boat, reaching Malaysia after 12 days (most without water), I had arrived first-class on Delta. Unlike young Mr. Alexander, I hadn’t languished in a Thai refugee camp, praying for the papers that would free me from a life that had never known a day without war or fear.

I had, however, spent four years in Calcutta, where in addition to my life as a memsahib, I’d learned Bengali, worked in Mother Teresa’s orphanage and taught journalism. I’d also lived in France and England and travelled in Europe and South-East Asia and I had been in Saigon on assignment as a journalist just two weeks before the city fell to the Viet Cong. Maybe that comfort with a wider world was why they felt free to talk with me, or maybe they sensed I wanted to hear their stories. And I never rule out the instinctive connection made by those who know what it means to feel like an outsider. We recognize each other.