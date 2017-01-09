Stop Making Sense: Why Self-Deception And Donald Trump Aren't Going Away (Anytime Soon)

COMMENTARY

The other day, I saw a flyer affixed to a light pole in a Staples parking lot announcing that Jesus was returning, the Rapture was imminent, and life on earth would end on October 28, 1992. The leaflet was in pristine condition and could not have been hanging there for 24 years. No, somebody put it up just recently, perhaps inspired by Donald Trump’s election, the Arctic heat wave, or transgender-friendly bathrooms. After all, apocalyptic thinking is in the air.

1992 wasn’t the first time in the 20th century that the promised day of reckoning had failed to materialize. On December 20, 1954, a small group of people who called themselves The Seekers sat in a house in Chicago, anxiously watching the clock. They were waiting for creatures from the imagined planet of Clarion to arrive at midnight and escort them to a spacecraft on which they would flee a flood that would destroy the earth at 7:00 a.m. the next day.

Alas, when the clock struck 12, no visitor had arrived. Someone in the group noticed that the clock in another room read only 11:55. Clearly the one they were watching was wrong; it wasn’t yet midnight. But when the clock struck 4:00 a.m. and their savior had yet to walk through the door, members of the group began to weep and vainly struggled to explain why they’d been abandoned. By 4:45, they had their answer: According to a message received via automatic writing by the group’s leader, God had called off the cataclysm. Thanks to the faith of this small group of believers, the planet was spared.

Though a fable, this story is not a fiction. It’s the central case study in "When Prophecy Fails," a path-breaking study of how people cope with cognitive dissonance, the stress that results when we are presented with information that conflicts with our existing beliefs, ideas or values. And its relevance both to this election and its aftermath is haunting.