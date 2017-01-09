Heavy Meddle: How Do I Get My Husband Into Couples Therapy?

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice. Hugs,

Steve ... Dear Steve, My husband and I have what I consider to be a good marriage, and have been together for over 20 years. However, I believe we need couples therapy because we rarely talk about our challenges and I feel that I make an overwhelming number of concessions. He most often gets his way because he is a self-described "petulant child" when he doesn't. He does go to individual therapy but doesn't want to go as a couple because he feels embarrassed about talking over his deepest feelings in a group (of three). I need him to go because I feel we need a third party to help us hear each other out.

He does go to individual therapy but doesn't want to go as a couple because he feels embarrassed...

He is a successful business leader and often under great stress. I run a small nonprofit, working almost full time, and take on almost all the domestic work/planning and most of the parenting responsibility with our three kids. This makes it difficult to find a good time to work on our issues. How can I convince him that we can have a better relationship, and increase our chances of staying close after our three children leave the house, if we work on our issues now, with a therapist? Signed,

Party of Three ... Dear PoT, You need to have a Come to Jesus talk with your husband. You have to be able to tell him that you love him and feel grateful for the life you’ve built together and that you respect how hard he works and that you want to spend the rest of your life with him. But that you don’t want to have to do so in a way that makes you feel emotionally isolated and taken for granted. That’s just the bottom line here. But it’s not just you he’s taking for granted. It’s the marriage itself. Marriages thrive or falter based on communication. Yours is faltering, at the moment, because you guys are not able to communicate about your deepest challenges, or your deepest feelings. You’re clearly very unhappy with the terms of the marriage, in which he gets to behave like a “petulant child” and you’re supposed to suffer in relative silence. That’s not a sustainable model for you, and it shouldn’t be for him. The good news is that your husband is in therapy, so he presumably understands the benefits of the work done with a therapist. You might initiate your Come to Jesus talk by noting this, and pointing out to him that your marriage deserves the same devoted attention.

...it’s not just you he’s taking for granted. It’s the marriage itself.