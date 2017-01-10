Traveling Abroad Without A Cell Phone Turns A Stranger Into A Friend

COMMENTARY

With our vacation almost here, my husband, Bob, grabs his pen and happily crosses another day off our calendar. I should be excited, too. But I lie awake at night, questioning our decision to travel without a cell phone – borne of frugality combined with a shared technology phobia that we keep from all but our closest friends.

Nonetheless, on a Wednesday night in June we board our flight to Stockholm. I wedge myself into the narrow seat. Suddenly, I remember another tight squeeze, 30 years earlier. I am waiting on a Beijing street. A bus pulls over. Trapped in a throng of impatient passengers shoving to get on the already packed coach, I feel the color drain from my face. A woman on the bus catches my eye. She sticks her hand out the open door. I grab it, and she pulls me inside. Jammed into the crowded bus, I smile at the woman who helped me, and I recall a lesson from a college professor. “Xenia is the ancient Greek concept of generosity to strangers far from home." he said.

The Scandinavian flight attendant reminds us to buckle our seat belts. Ten hours later we pry ourselves out of the seats and stagger on a train to Stockholm. Dragging our suitcases up the escalator, we join a stream of commuters exiting the metro.

We walk along several commercial streets, lined with shops and restaurants. A misty drizzle turns into a steady downpour. After half an hour, we trudge, wet and exhausted, into the lobby of our Airbnb apartment building. I turn the knob of the apartment's front door, which Alex, the host, had promised to leave open. It’s locked tight. As I bang on the unyielding door, my heart sinks.

We slump against the corridor wall. Bob drapes a comforting arm around my shoulder. Almost in tears, I push him away, angry at myself for traveling without a phone. Shouldn’t I have anticipated a problem like this?

“We’ll figure something out,” he says.

I feel a strong temptation to plead with Bob, far friendlier than me, to ask a passerby for help. But before I got on the plane to Sweden I reminded myself, as I do before every trip, “Just talk to people. What do you have to lose?”