Heavy Meddle: Help! My Husband Has Grown Into A Belligerent Conservative

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice. Hugs,

Steve ... Dear Steve, I married a man over 30 years ago who was smart, energetic, funny, etc. In short, someone with whom I am, or was, compatible. As we age, he has become much more conservative to the point of being paranoid. He doesn’t trust The New York Times to report accurately, reads conservative/libertarian web-based sources only — after saying for years that the stuff you read on the Internet can’t be trusted. In the privacy of our own home, I can ignore this. However, our social life has suffered greatly. He gets loud and belligerent and wants to “win.” Seemingly innocent comments set him off. We are losing friends, many of whom can give as good as they get, i.e., intelligent, good debaters. When he gets a taste of his own medicine, he later gets mad at me for not coming to his defense, as he thinks he is being unfairly attacked.

...how much fundamental change can a marriage accommodate?

In this political climate, you can imagine how popular “we” are. Yes, I’m somewhat resentful that I’m caught up in the perceived identity of us as a couple. I have always been my own person. But our friends don’t want to invite me without him; that would be rude! I’m not interested in leaving him, but am looking for suggestions on how to re-build our intellectual relationship, both with each other and with our (dwindling number of) friends. I have tried counseling alone. He won’t go because there’s nothing wrong with him and “counseling” is a cop-out of the liberal elite. He has had a medical exam within the last year and he’s basically fine. No neurological symptoms or underlying problem, which could have triggered a “personality” change. Which he would deny anyway, he’s only “come around” to seeing things the “right way.” He has an answer for everything. I am sure that I am not the same person at 60 that I was in my late 20s when we married, but how much fundamental change can a marriage accommodate? Signed,

Married to an Aging Whine

... Dear MAW, This is going to sound sort of brutal, but from what I can discern the real crisis is that you’ve lost a great deal of esteem for your husband. You made your shared social life the focus of your letter, but it’s really about your feelings of loss and betrayal. Your husband, the man who “was smart, energetic, and funny” has become self-righteous, paranoid, and hostile. You insist that you don’t want to leave your husband, but your final sentence suggests that you are, however elliptically, questioning whether you should remain in the marriage. So let’s add anger and guilt and trepidation to your list of feelings. Your concerns focus on your husband’s conservatism. There are plenty of empirical psychological reasons that people become more conservative as they age: intellectual curiosity declines, as does our tolerance for ambiguity. And there are any number of books and films that document precisely the metamorphosis you’re describing: a cycle of radicalization in which people seek out “news” sources that reinforce their worldview rather than providing them a factual account of the actual world. This happens, alas, to people of all political orientations -- just check out your Facebook feed. But the real concern here isn’t that your husband has become conservative. It’s that he’s become inconsiderate.

...the real concern here isn’t that your husband has become conservative. It’s that he’s become inconsiderate.