President Trump’s Un-Biblical Bigotry In Banning Refugees

COMMENTARY Of all the judgments of Donald Trump's targeted ban on Muslim immigration, I found the most elegant to be 2,000 years old. It comes from St. Paul and Matthew's gospel. Not that these commentators returned from the dead for the occasion, of course. But this weekend's lectionary for church-going Christians offered a rebuke to Trump’s Friday order — to his whole mindset, in fact — that was impossible to miss. Matthew’s Beatitudes and Paul’s 1 Corinthians put poetry to the concrete reasons for thinking that our president dares, as Paul says disapprovingly, to "boast before God.” Perhaps defenders of the president’s refugee ban don’t read the Bible? They've included a National Review contributor and Trump voters, who apparently would stand by their man if he were filmed cooing "Unforgettable" to a German shepherd in the Oval Office. Major newspapers meanwhile spared no thesaurus in condemning the executive order, among them The New York Times (“cowardly and dangerous"), The Washington Post (“irrational xenophobia”) and The Boston Globe (“offensive” and “appalling"). The New Testament passages I heard on the weekend offered a gentler rebuttal to Trump, who barred citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, while banning refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

But this weekend's lectionary for church-going Christians offered a rebuke to Trump’s order -- to his whole mindset, in fact -- that was impossible to miss.

Paul reminded the church at Corinth about their shared faith’s radical break with conventional wisdom: “Not many of you were wise by human standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. Rather, God chose the foolish of the world to shame the wise, and God chose the weak of the world to shame the strong, and God chose the lowly and despised of the world, those who count for nothing, to reduce to nothing those who are something, so that no human being might boast before God.” The weak, lowly and despised who ran for their lives from Syria’s carnage, or from Iraq and Afghanistan after aiding us in those wars, shame Trump’s lame justifications for his ban. Keep terrorists out of the U.S.? Syrian refugees are terrorism’s victims, deserving our sympathy. None of the seven countries covered by Trump’s temporary ban has produced a terrorist who has killed on American soil since 9/11, an event the executive order highlights — but the ban omits any of the countries that did produce 9/11’s hijackers.

The weak, lowly and despised who ran for their lives from Syria’s carnage, or from Iraq and Afghanistan after aiding us in those wars, shame Trump’s lame justifications for his ban