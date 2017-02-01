How Much Can Trump Get Away With?

COMMENTARY

If Donald Trump’s harsh and heartless executive order summarily banning visitors from selected Muslim countries is intended to keep America safe, as the president alleges, it will likely be a stunning, potentially fatal failure. It advances a terror-friendly message that America is at war with Islam and strongly discourages foreign nationals from assisting the American military, as numerous counterterror experts and a handful of Republicans in Congress have pointed out. It omits from its list of targets the home countries of terrorists responsible for major attacks in the U.S., including Saudi Arabia, which exported most of the 9/11 hijackers. Trump has business in Saudi Arabia, as well as other predominantly Muslim countries excluded from the ban.

So I’m willing to give the president and his henchmen the benefit of the doubt by assuming they’re not stupid enough to believe that this ban will keep us safe. Indeed, I don’t think America’s safety is what they have in mind. They might even regard a terror attack as an opportunity for additional crackdowns on immigration, privacy and dissent, or forms of martial law.

In any case, Trump is not governing. He’s campaigning. He did not, it seems, consult Homeland Security or the State Department, or any lawyers with the nerve to say no to him before issuing his slapdash ban on refugees, visitors, and even legal residents, which was reportedly conceived by his political strategist, white nationalist Steven Bannon.

Trump is campaigning, apparently under the direction of Bannon, who looks increasingly like a co-president; and as a campaign tactic aimed at shoring up his base, this cruel, arguably unconstitutional, ban is likely to be a resounding success. The outrage of Democratic leaders and spontaneous protests in blue states will harden the opposing convictions of Trump’s base. The disorder generated by mass demonstrations will deepen the desire for a strongman to quell dissent.