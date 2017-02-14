America The Distrusted: International Media See Trump As Threat

COMMENTARY

America’s new image in the world is being reflected back to us, and it is ugly. Influential publications are calling for their nation's leaders to take a stand against this country, which they have portrayed as an existential threat to international order.

Der Spiegel, a German newsweekly, called President Donald Trump a "pathological liar" and a "racist." “He is attempting a coup from the top; he wants to establish an illiberal democracy, or worse; he wants to undermine the balance of power,” wrote editor-in-chief Klaus Brinkbäumer in a piece subtitled, "Trump as Nero." The magazine’s cover featured a cartoon of Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty with a machete.

The Economist, a conservative British newsweekly, characterized Pres. Trump as "reckless and chaotic," incessantly lobbing a “Molotov cocktail of policies and executive orders against the capital’s brilliant-white porticos.”

In an editorial, The Japan Times worried about Trump’s repeated citing of “alternative facts" that are not true. “The president of the U.S. is the most powerful man in the world, whose decisions can impact the lives of countless millions, if not billions, of people. The idea that he is not wedded to reality as experienced by everyone outside his bubble is terrifying.”

The Irish Times recommended that Ireland's leaders “convey to Donald Trump the conviction of our people that he has broken with some of the noblest traditions and values of his country and ours, and our determination that we will not be party internationally to his narrow 'America First' unilateralist project.”

Even The Malta Independent minced no words: “Trump is all for undermining the EU, destroying the euro, helping other countries to split away from the EU.”

Heads are spinning from Trump’s repeated praise of Brexit, the U.K.’s vote to end participation in the European Union, which he has portrayed as a bureaucratic nightmare. During his joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, he explained that he tried to do a deal with an unnamed European country and found approval for the deal harder to get from the EU than from the country itself.

Trump seems to be actively undermining the stability of the European Union, a political and trading organization with 27 members, by suggesting Ted Malloch become its U.S. ambassador. Malloch, a business management professor at the University of Reading, in England, has predicted that the EU’s common currency would not survive another 18 months and has expressed a desire to “short the euro,” betting that its value will decline.