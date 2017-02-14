For Doctors, Staying Out Of Politics Isn't An Option

COMMENTARY I stood with more than 100 fellow concerned citizens and members of the Harvard medicine community Saturday to peacefully protest Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s decision not to relocate its upcoming fundraising gala from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s “winter White House.” As a resident physician in internal medicine and pediatrics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, I take care of both adult and pediatric DFCI patients on a regular basis. I have seen many lives saved by DFCI’s cutting-edge treatments, and I am in awe of the concentration of scientific and clinical expertise within the institute. I am also in awe of the naivety of DFCI’s leaders at this moment in time. First, they booked this year’s gala event at Mar-a-Lago well after Trump began his campaign of hate starting in June 2015 (when he spouted his famous derogatory words about Mexican immigrants). Then, they released this statement last week, explaining why they refused to budge on this year’s fundraiser: “A decision at this point to cancel, as has been requested by some, would also be seen as a political statement, and again, our goal is to stay out of politics.” The notion that science can be politically neutral is disingenuous, at best, and misleading, at worst, particularly when coming from physician scientists of the caliber of the DFCI leadership board.

If the past is any guide, we in medicine may be especially vulnerable to aiding and abetting human rights violations.

If the past is any guide, we in medicine may be especially vulnerable to aiding and abetting human rights violations. As students of history, we learn about the Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb, as well as the Nazi doctors who paved the way for the 1947 Nuremberg Code, which governs the ethical research of human subjects. Indeed, these unfortunate examples of the intersection of science and politics are mandatory reading for those undergoing training to participate in human research. (DFCI currently lists more than 500 human clinical trials on its website.) From Tuskegee to Henrietta Lacks, the history of science and medicine in America is rife with additional case studies. As physicians, we get trained in the mistakes of the past precisely to cultivate a well-developed moral compass, and ethical questions routinely appear on our credentialing exams. The esteemed philosopher C.P. Snow, the authoritative voice on the “un-neutrality of science,” once argued, “The desire to find the truth is itself a moral impulse, or at least contains a moral impulse … The way in which a scientist tries to find the truth imposes on him a constant moral discipline.” Morality, in turn, necessitates political awareness, engagement and action in the face of frank injustices and violations of human rights. Human rights, as the cornerstone of international law, cannot be accepted as politically conditional, even if they have become politicized within this country. Just as we physicians are mandated reporters of child and elder abuse, we must be first in line to speak out when we see others being exploited and attacked, and not quiver on the sidelines. Dr. Laurie Glimcher, DFCI’s president, has shown herself to be a champion of women’s rights in the scientific community, which have certainly been politicized, but are human rights no less.

Just as we physicians are mandated reporters of child and elder abuse, we must be first in line to speak out when we see others being exploited and attacked, and not quiver on the sidelines.