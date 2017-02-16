In W. E. B. Du Bois, Finding An Identity Politics We Can All Believe In

COMMENTARY Since the rise of the New Left in the 1960s, whenever Democrats take a licking in presidential elections, critics inside and outside the party point to identity politics (sometimes multiculturalism) as the scapegoat. Instead of rallying around issues that the whole nation can agree on, the argument goes, women, African Americans, the LGBTQ community, Muslims, and so on, try to go it alone. Split into various fiefdoms, the Left is said to be at once parochial and individualistic, tribal and cosmopolitan, disdainful of the average Joe, and, above all, unpatriotic. As a result, the Left cannot generate electoral majorities needed to consistently win presidential elections and advance its agenda. In short, the Left should return to basics, focus on economic injustice rather than cultural grievances, and rebuild the New Deal coalition of the good old days. There are several problems with the argument that economics rather than culture wins elections, not least the fact that Donald Trump based his campaign on an appeal to a white nativist majority. Nor were the days of the vaunted New Deal coalition culturally neutral or unambiguously good for women and African Americans. Scratch hard, and the New Deal coalition looks a lot like the Trump cabinet — a club of mostly rich, white men.

Citizens of the United States are not simply patriots or women or African Americans or Catholics or Muslims or queer... Identity is not singular or static, but plural, multivalent, overlapping and often contradictory.

Besides missing the racial and cultural character of Trump’s electoral-college majority, the critique of identity politics perpetuates a misconception of how identity works. Citizens of the United States are not simply patriots or women or African Americans or Catholics or Muslims or queer, and so on. Identity is not singular or static, but plural, multivalent, overlapping and often contradictory. We are many things at once, with one (or more) of our “identities” rising to the fore, depending on what the issue is. One person who understood this better than most was the African American civil rights leader W. E. B. Du Bois, a man forced continually to defend his patriotism even as he struggled to make the country live up to its ideals. In the wake of a bruising election, and in the one month of the year devoted to black history, it seems an opportune time to pay a call on the sage of Great Barrington, Mass. Du Bois’s most read book is the set of essays collected in "The Souls of Black Folk" (1903), which includes this clarion call for cosmopolitanism: “I sit with Shakespeare, and he winces not. Across the color line I move arm and arm with Balzac and Dumas, where smiling men and welcoming women glide in gilded halls. From out of the caves of evening that swing between the strong-limbed Earth and the tracery of stars, I summon Aristotle and Aurelius and what soul I will, and they come all graciously with no scorn nor condescension.” Less known is Du Bois’s defense of racial distinctiveness in the essay, “The Conservation of Races,” published five years before "Souls," which simultaneously demolished the pseudo-scientific conception of race ascendant at the time, while insisting that African Americans had a unique contribution to make to the nation’s cultural repository. Then there was the trouble Du Bois got into during World War I, when this uncomprising defender of African American civil rights urged black Americans to “forget our special grievances and close ranks shoulder to shoulder with our fellow white citizens and the allied nations fighting for democracy.” Critics and even former friends castigated Du Bois for his accommodation.

In real life, as Du Bois’s example suggests, individuals struggle to maintain dynamic equilibrium between private and public, local and national, national and international affiliations.