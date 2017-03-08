Donald Trump's McCarthyite Presidency, In 5 Unhinged Steps

So, this is apparently how the White House now operates:

Step 1: The president throws a tantrum because another of his handpicked staffers gets caught lying, drowning out the fawning coverage of his ability to read a speech off a teleprompter without insulting a person of color.

Step 2: The president spots a fake news story based on a rant by a conservative radio host, claiming that his predecessor, President Obama, wiretapped his office.

Step 3: The president flies down to his private club in Florida, at the cost of more than $3 million taxpayer dollars per trip and plays golf for the eighth time in six weeks on the job.

Step 4: The golf doesn’t help, so our president repairs to his rhetorical panic room—a.k.a. Twitter—to assert, unequivocally, that Obama wiretapped him.

Step 5: The president does not provide any evidence for this potentially libelous assertion, though he oversees all the agencies that could supply such evidence. Instead, he calls on Congress to investigate the allegation, for which he already, supposedly, has proof.

What happens next?

Does he get sued? Does he get ignored, like our cranky, Fox News-watching uncle would? Does he receive mental health counseling?

Nope.

What happens next is that media outlets offer breathless coverage of this “controversy,” despite knowing that it’s complete paranoid hogwash.

Reporters—and the public—are thus distracted, for at least one dizzy news cycle, from the president’s cruel and senseless policies, such as his newly watered down Muslim ban. And his mounting scandals, which now include an attorney general who misled senators under oath; an ongoing investigation into potential collusion with the Russian government; and his involvement in a hotel deal apparently put together by oligarchs tied to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

How nice.