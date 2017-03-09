Commentary

The Things We Do For Love: Dissecting, Collecting And Other New Frontiers Of Parenting

The other night, I helped my 8-year-old dissect a hummingbird. His grandfather found it dead on the doorstep — most likely it had crashed into a window — and brought it over. We looked at it with a magnifying glass, oohed and ahhed, then put it in a plastic baggie in the door of the freezer to explore later. Eleven years ago, when I first became a mom, this would not have happened. I'm a writer and English professor. My husband is an English teacher. We do words. And humanities, like music and plays. Not blood and organs, bugs and microscopes. Our two sons did not get this memo.

I wore rubber gloves and held open the tiny chest cavity of a hummingbird for Owen while he probed with his dissection tools to identify the organs. Cracking open the skull was not a great moment.

I hoped we could sway them through parenting, but their interests came pretty hard-wired. Then I hoped we could outsource these gory passions with clubs and classes — buying stuff if needed. But what kids want, really, is to share their enthusiasm with the people they love. Sure, they take piano lessons and attend the symphony. We visit museums and libraries, read and draw. Still, they gravitate toward nature. And not my kind of nature, where you casually observe and saunter along the beach. Hands-on nature. Poking things. Touching them. Collecting items alive and fossilized. Scaling cliffs and seeing just how sharp cactus spines really are. These are good qualities. They show interest in the world, a thoughtful mind and an engagement in things rather than passive acceptance. I engage. Just not with biological matter. Yet, I wore rubber gloves and held open the tiny chest cavity of a hummingbird for Owen while he probed with his dissection tools to identify the organs. Cracking open the skull was not a great moment. Everything else was interesting: the kidneys, stomach contents, the spinal cord going up into the brain. I didn't gag. I discussed things maturely. We sanitized after. I have pictures on my cell phone, gory ones that Owen's very proud of. I have to admit, bodies are fascinating things, even if I’m mostly in the dark about how they function. I see the allure of discovery beneath the viscous scarlet blood. I've struggled with this passion for science at our house, but I've found it has been good for me. What started out as feigned interest has turned into some real caring about the natural world, and I've rediscovered some of that fire of interest. I want to be a part of what my kids care about, for as long as possible. And if that means collecting bugs and preserving insects — another special part of life these days — so be it.

