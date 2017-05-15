Heavy Meddle: My In-Laws Have Me Reconsidering My Marriage

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions. You can use this form, or send them via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice.



My wife and her family of origin are extremely close. One holiday, for example, we went to their house. On the way back, my wife said, “Boy, mom was really torqued up today.” I replied, “She sure was.” My wife went berserk on me. “That’s my mother! Don’t talk about her like that!” All I was doing was agreeing with her.

Here’s my story. When my wife’s grandfather passed away, we bought (paid the market price) for one-third of his farm. Her parents kept a third, and her brother bought the other third. We had planned to build a house on ours and her brother had refurbished the old house that his grandfather owned.

Walking out of the attorney’s office to complete the sale, my mother-in-law stated that our property “was where everyone would get their firewood and cedar fence posts.” All I could think was: What? How does she get to make this rule?

My wife’s family raises cattle, as does my wife’s brother. Sure enough, they decided to redo the fences and started hinting, jokingly, that they needed fence posts. I would brush it off or say "no thanks." Over a two to three year span, my wife’s father and brother started getting angrier and, frankly, verbally abusive towards me about this. Additionally, my mother-in-law would make comments such as, “John has trees you can use as fence posts. He’ll share. Families share. That’s what families do.”

They cut approximately 300 cedar trees. On the third round, I told my wife she should get them off the property or I would. She knows I have a temper and also have several guns. She asked me how I would get them off, and I said I would call the sheriff. This happened about seven years ago.

We’ve been to two counselors over a period of several years. Our sex life before this was normal, probably twice a week, at least. Since this, it is down to maybe twice per year. I recently complained, after being turned down. She replied that she did not feel an emotional bond. She recently acknowledged in an email that, “I didn’t love her enough to fake a relationship with her family.” Her family and I don't talk to each other when watching my kid’s sporting events.

I’m thinking about a divorce or at least trial separation.

Not Ready to Mend Fences

Dear Not Ready,

I’m not sure if this counts as reassuring, but every marriage faces some version of this situation. That is, there is inevitable tension around loyalty to the families of origin, versus the families we create with our spouses. These tensions often flare around more practical matters, such as where a couple chooses to spend holidays. But it usually cuts deeper as well. In my own marriage, there have been issues around how to communicate. My wife complains (understandably) that I insist on burrowing deep into our family histories and dynamics. She sometimes feels I am judging her family. And she’s usually right.

But your situation is complicated by the simple fact that you are inextricably bound to their family homestead. You couldn’t have realized this at the time, but by purchasing land owned by your wife’s grandfather, you were not just agreeing to live adjacent to your in-laws, but also entering into an informal contract with them. They expect you to “share” your trees with them, because that’s what families do.

When you didn’t consent to those terms, it sounds like they came onto your property uninvited. Or perhaps your wife gave them permission. In either case, you viewed it as theft.