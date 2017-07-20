'A Bridge To A Not-So-Distant Past': An Appreciation Of John McCain

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

When the man who spoke these words about a decorated Navy Veteran who spent five-and-a-half years being tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, followed by over 30 years of public service in Congress, was chosen by the people of this country as their next chief executive, it marked a new era in political discourse. An inviolable line for decades for anyone seeking elected office — the requirement that one display a modicum of respect for those who have served in the armed forces — was crossed (repeatedly) without consequence.

Ever the stoic, in the face of this slander Sen. John McCain refused to take public umbrage. Invoking President Theodore Roosevelt he said, "I'm in the arena, as T.R. used to say," displaying a thickness of skin in striking contrast to his critic, the recipient of five draft deferments from the war that left McCain unable to comb his own hair.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Senator McCain had been diagnosed with brain cancer. While the public cannot know precisely what his prognosis is, it is important that we reflect on what he represents in American politics.

Like mastodon roaming among melting glaciers, McCain feels like a relic of a fading epoch in Washington. At a time of intense polarization and increasingly venomous mainstream politics, it should be remembered that McCain has fought a vigorous rearguard on behalf of decency and norms. Famously he stood up for then-candidate — as well as his opponent — Sen. Barack Obama during a town hall on the campaign trail when a woman accused Obama of being “an Arab.” McCain spoke eloquently of his friend and legislative rival Sen. Ted Kennedy at his funeral after the Democratic elder statesman succumbed to brain cancer. Perhaps his signature legislative achievement, the McCain Feingold Act, was passed with a level of bipartisan cooperation virtually unthinkable in today’s Congress.