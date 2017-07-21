The Way Forward In Iraq

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

After two and half years of brutal occupation by Islamic State, or ISIS, the people of Mosul are free again. Under this new sun, their oppressors can be seen for what they were, not an Islamic utopia, but an Islamic inquisition in which thousands of Muslims were killed because they were deemed to be the "wrong" kind of Muslim. They were Muslims who didn't want to join ISIS, Muslims who wouldn't knuckle under, Muslims who wanted to protect their families and children from the rule of the gun and the sword.

ISIS murdered Yazidis, Jews and Christians, as well members of many nationalities. However, Muslims bore the brunt of the Islamic State’s cruelty. Its rise represents a profound shift in terrorism from 9/11 when al-Qaeda targeted the so called corrupt and largely Christian West, to a decade later when the Islamic State mainly attacked other Muslims.

This inquisition threatens the very heart of Islam as it seeks to influence the religious lives of more than 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide, while searching for a foothold in their communities. Like the Spanish Inquisition, a monarchical effort to keep together, and Catholic, a newly unified country by rooting out different believers, the Islamic State persecutes those who were believed to threaten the power of the state. Fortunately, ISIS has neither the land nor the power that Spain had, which enabled that Inquisition to last for 200 years. The Islamic State is itinerant. After it is kicked out of Iraq, it will move somewhere else.

President Donald Trump called upon 50 Muslim countries to combat terrorism last spring. It’s time to develop a blueprint for how to do this. The plan must go beyond militarism, and encourage countries to cultivate religious and ethnic tolerance by building up local capabilities.