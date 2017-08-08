How My Own Heartbreak Taught Me To Care For Grieving Patients

COMMENTARY

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter. I met Arthur after he had forgotten how to get to the grocery store, then the names of friends, and then the names of his children. His world had steadily contracted over months and now he had not gotten out of bed for a week. As a home-based primary care physician, I was making a house call to see if there was something we could fix, like back pain or a urinary infection, or if this was the next stage of his dementia. As I sat on the edge of Arthur’s bed, he smiled at me with the distraction of someone who was attending to something else, but still well trained in niceties. From the other room, I could hear his wife Mary practicing a soft and uneven "Waltzing Matilda" on her keyboard. After I examined Arthur, I joined Mary on the living room couch. Their home was spotless, his medications neatly set out in labeled boxes, but Mary had dark shadows under her eyes. She could now only run to the store to fill a prescription or buy some milk if she could find a neighbor willing to wait in the living room, listening to make sure that Arthur didn’t cry out. She worried about him falling, or choking, or being in pain, or soiled.

'Oh no,' she said. 'I’m not about to lose him. I’ve already been losing him, just inch by inch.'

I asked her if she was already grieving, as people sometimes do in anticipation of a death. She was startled by this, and laughed. “Oh no,” she said. “I’m not about to lose him. I’ve already been losing him, just inch by inch.” Loss in its varied forms so often occurs inch by inch, evolving within us. About a year ago, my fiancé sent me an email at 4 a.m. to tell me that he didn’t see himself getting married to me. Our nightly conversation suddenly vanished. Then the ring that weighted my left hand. Then my name on his mailbox. Over months, each urge to tell him about things I’d seen that would amuse him stung and then faded. Last week, I realized that I couldn’t picture his face, only, strangely, his hands. As a physician, my first instinct has been to approach loss and grief like a wound. We might open it up some, irrigate it with sterile water, but then we expect healing and even stronger scar tissue to form, until pain resolves. We use scripts to practice breaking bad news. But words fail in the long, winding process of loss. These days, the bruise pulsing under my breastbone is both my greatest instrument and hazard. How can I hold my own grief and use it to understand without being overwhelmed?

<em>I know,</em> I think, when my patients describe the aches in their chests, the fevered and long nights, the memories that prick them to tears in the middle of a church service or while dusting the house.