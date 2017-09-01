Trump Deals A Blow To Equal Pay

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

President Trump says his administration is all about jobs, jobs, jobs. But he clearly doesn’t care about women or people of color being paid less in those jobs. If he did, he wouldn’t have quashed a bold effort to end the pay deficit.

Much hope had been placed on a new process that would have required employers with 100 workers or more to report salaries according to race, ethnicity and gender across several job categories. But the companies that support the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the most powerful business lobbying group, complained that it was just too difficult for them to fill out the form.

It’s onerous and time-consuming, whined the corporations. Really? It’s just a form, and it’s one that they already fill out now, but would require only a little extra data. Since the 1960s, companies have had to complete an annual census, the EEO-1, telling the federal government how many males and females they employ in which jobs across seven racial and ethnic classifications.

When the form was first created by President John F. Kennedy’s Plans for Progress, which preceded the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, companies doing business with the federal government had to use adding machines and typewriters to provide the data. That took determination. That was hard. I could still see pencil marks in the margins where the employment specialists tallied some of the figures.

While researching my book on the development of civil rights in corporate America, I witnessed the power of the form to give companies a very specific road map of what they needed to do to integrate their workforces. In 1950, very few government contractors hired African Americans. By 1970, they all did.