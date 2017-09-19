The Impossibility Of Being Hillary Clinton

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

Back when Hillary Clinton was running for president against Barack Obama in 2008, she had a rather famous interaction with a woman on the campaign trail. This was on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, in a coffee shop in Portsmouth, where the dozen or so undecided voters on hand were outnumbered by some 100 members of the media.

One of the actual voters asked Clinton a simple question: “How do you get out the door every day? I mean, as a woman, I know how hard it is to get out of the house and get ready. Who does your hair?”

Clinton made a few jokes about how she gets help with her coiffure. Then the comic deflections gave way to something more authentic. “I just don’t want to see us fall backward as a nation,” she said. “I mean, this is very personal for me. Not just political. I see what’s happening. What have to reverse it.”

She was talking about stanching the ineptitude and moral profligacy of the George W. Bush era, and it was clear from the strain in her voice, and the welling of her eyes, how much this meant to her.

It was one of those rare and lovely moments in political life where the polished persona gives way to unscripted emotion.

But because this was Hillary Clinton, “The Moment” — as it was immediately branded — became a controversy.

Yes, the idea that candidate Clinton was emotionally involved in the mission that had dominated her life (i.e. public service) came as a genuine revelation.

And why? Because the press had spent, oh, 25 years constructing a phony persona for her, as some kind of bloodless Lady Macbeth: steely, guarded, robotic.

The good old patriarchal mindset that casts any woman with ambitions beyond standing by her man, with the seditious desire to hold power in our culture — maybe even power over (gasp) men — as emotionally neutered.