Who Stole My Credit Card And Bought $8k Worth Of Guns? If The Bank Knows, It's Not Telling

The recent news about the hacking of Equifax and the apparent, greed-addled irresponsibility of some of the company’s executives brought to mind a personal credit-related incident.

A couple of months ago I opened my credit card account statement and learned that I’d bought $8,000 worth of guns.

There was no mistaking it. The charges, ranging from a few hundred dollars to nearly a grand, were for purchases at places named Glock Store, Hardened Arms and Palmetto State Armory. The stores were in several different states.

I called the number on my credit card.

“These purchases don’t appear to be consistent with your credit card history,” said the woman who answered.

“Right,” I said.

I mentioned that the purchases had been going on for several weeks.

“You should have been notified that there was some suspicious activity on your card,” she said.

“I wasn’t.”

We went through the list together. The understanding woman told me that I wouldn’t be responsible for the gun store purchases. She advised me to pay the legitimate charges on the bill and count on Bank of America to delete the fraudulent charges. She said I’d get a replacement credit card in the mail very soon.

I did.

It seemed too easy.

A day or so later, out of curiosity, I called the number beside the Glock Store. While I was on hold, a cheerful recording told me about the wide range of guns available there. When somebody came on the line, I told him what had happened.

“Can you really purchase guns over the phone or online with a stolen credit card? I asked.

“Gun parts,” he said.

“Wouldn’t the buyer have to provide some identification or undergo a security check?”

“For some stuff,” he said.

Had whoever tapped into my credit card purchased $8,000 worth of holsters?

The fellow at Glock Store wouldn’t tell me. I guessed employees at Stealth Arms and Hardened Arms would probably be similarly discrete.