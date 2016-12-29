Support the news
Opioids continued to plague Massachusetts in 2016.
As officials cracked down on opioid prescribing and added more funds for prevention and treatment, the overdose death rate continued to climb.
To look back at the year's stories, WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
