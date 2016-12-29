close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Year In Review: Opioid Death Rate Continues To Climb, Officials Strengthen Prevention And Treatment Efforts06:35

Play
December 29, 2016
By Deborah Becker
Share
A used needle is disposed of in a Roxbury park. Boston had 87 opioid-related deaths last year, according to the latest tally from the state. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
A used needle is disposed of in a Roxbury park. Boston had 87 opioid-related deaths last year, according to the latest tally from the state. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Opioids continued to plague Massachusetts in 2016.

As officials cracked down on opioid prescribing and added more funds for prevention and treatment, the overdose death rate continued to climb.

To look back at the year's stories, WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition.

 

Related:

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More CommonHealth or Explore Audio.