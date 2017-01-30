Support the news
This week we're examining fast-moving changes in cancer research and treatment in a series we're calling, "This Moment In Cancer."
Leaders in cancer research say the field has reached a pivotal moment, including the discovery of new treatments. But, these new treatments come with a price tag that many experts believe is unsustainable.
Richard Knox joined Morning Edition to discuss the rising costs associated with cancer drugs.
Richard Knox Senior Correspondent, CommonHealth
Richard Knox is a senior correspondent for WBUR's CommonHealth.
