How Researchers Are Putting The Body's Own Army To Work To Fight Cancer

This story is part of our "This Moment In Cancer" series. Sign up here to get series updates in your inbox. Richard Murphy’s sinuses were so stuffy that for months he couldn’t sleep more than two hours a night. Doctors kept blaming Murphy's allergies and telling him he needed shots. But this didn’t feel like allergies. Murphy, of Marshfield, finally sought out the ear, nose and throat doctor who had treated his three kids. “I feel like there's a golf ball in my nose,” Murphy told him. The specialist took out a tool, looked up Murphy’s nose, and agreed: “There's a golf ball up your nose.” That "golf ball" was soon diagnosed as melanoma -- a form of cancer that, if it spreads, is considered among the deadliest of tumors. Murphy had the tumor removed and endured 10 weeks of radiation, commuting between Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and his family’s small business in Rhode Island. "At the end of the 10 weeks I was pretty tired, but my wife and I sat there and were like, 'All right, I think we just dodged a bullet here,' " Murphy says. “You’re feeling pretty confident when you don't know any better." Richard Murphy immediately following cancer surgery in 2008. (Courtesy Richard Murphy) Radiation, chemotherapy and surgery are great at shrinking or cutting out tumors. But these approaches can miss cancer cells that then seed new tumors. That’s why researchers are increasingly pinning their hopes on a new treatment strategy: using the immune system to hunt down and kill cancer cells wherever they are in the body. “There's no doubt that immunotherapy is the new yellow shiny toy,” says Greg Simon, the former head of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force set up by former Vice President Joe Biden. “The question is: Is it going to work in enough people to justify the billions that will be invested in it?”

'Coley's Toxins' More than a century ago, a New York bone cancer surgeon named William Coley noticed that some of his patients recovered spontaneously from their cancer after they caught infections. The idea made sense: The immune system is designed to hunt down foreign cells anywhere in the body, so it seems like the perfect tool to seek out and destroy cancer cells. Coley began infecting patients with a cocktail of bacteria that came to be called "Coley’s Toxins." He had some successes, but his approach fell out of favor when radiation treatments and chemotherapy came along. Over the second half of the 20th century, researchers occasionally tried again to get the immune system to fight cancer. But nearly every time they either failed to get it to recognize cancer cells or revved the immune system up too much and sickened or even killed patients. There’s a delicate balance between encouraging the immune system to fight cancer and pushing it into overdrive, says Tyler Jacks, director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. "We don't want to stimulate the immune system to fight normal cells and tissues — it's really a fine line," he says. "The body has many control mechanisms to keep the immune system focused on its targets to avoid autoimmunity and instead just fight cancer." Releasing The Brakes – Without Causing An Accident About 20 years ago, researchers began to realize that cancer somehow stopped the immune system from hunting down and killing tumor cells -- it put brakes on the immune system. Scientists began testing drugs, called checkpoint blockades, that could metaphorically lift cancer’s foot from the pedal. The first cancer to prove the effectiveness of these checkpoint blockades was metastatic melanoma, the disease that Richard Murphy thought he had dodged. Unfortunately, by mid-2011, three years after his “golf ball” was removed, tumors were popping up throughout Murphy’s body. Most doctors would have told a patient with scans like Murphy’s to get his affairs in order and say his goodbyes. Instead, his oncologist at Dana-Farber put Murphy on the first of these checkpoint blockade drugs, called ipilimumab (now sold as Yervoy). At first, Murphy’s results were dramatic. His tumors quickly shrunk by 25 percent. He thought he’d dodged another bullet. But just a few months later it became clear that the drug wasn't working anymore. His doctor took him off of it and told Murphy he didn’t have any other viable treatment options to offer.

“When you're in a treatment you know what you need to do, you've got a plan. But when you're not in a treatment ... There was nothing worse than being off the treatment.” Richard Murphy