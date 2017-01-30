‘It’s Not An Even Playing Field’: How Financial Instability Takes A Toll On Cancer Patients

This story is part of our "This Moment In Cancer" series. Sign up here to get series updates in your inbox.

Eight-year-old Madison Bergstrom has been battling leukemia for much of her life. While she was living at Boston Children's Hospital for two months of cancer treatment this fall, Madison talked about what she longed for more than anything: her dog Vince, an English mastiff.

"I just want to play with him, and snuggle and love him," Madison said between tears. At the hospital, the little girl could only Facetime with Vince.

Madison Bergstrom and her mother, Shauna McLaughlin, in 2015. (Courtesy)

Madison has faced more obstacles than most kids her age. At 19 months old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, the most common childhood cancer. Her mother, Shauna McLaughlin, says during the nearly seven years of Madison's treatment, the family has struggled financially.

"Immediately when she was diagnosed I had to stop working," McLaughlin says. "Initially we were in the hospital for about a month and a half. And we had outpatient treatment for the next two years which forbid me to work."

McLaughlin used to work as a dialysis technician. But taking care of her daughter became a full-time job. Madison needed multiple daily medications on different schedules and frequent hospital appointments -- some lasting from 8 in the morning to 5 at night.

"Initially I was with her father, and then we had split up," McLaughlin says. "So because I had to stop working, I went from having two incomes to one, and then one to zero."

How Financial Instability Can Undermine Health

Dr. Kira Bona, Madison's pediatric oncologist at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, studies how poverty affects health outcomes in children with cancer.

In one study, Bona surveyed families of kids with cancer six months into chemotherapy treatment.

"Families were reporting catastrophic income losses," Bona says. "So just about 1 in 4 families reported that they had lost 40 percent of their annual household income specifically due to treatment-related work disruptions."

Dr. Kira Bona, Madison's pediatric oncologist at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, studies how poverty affects health outcomes in children with cancer. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Madison has benefited from top-notch cancer care during a time of dramatic advances in research and treatment. In the 1950s, for instance, ALL was almost always fatal. Today, it's curable 90 percent of the time. Still, a growing body of research suggests that a family's financial instability can undermine such advances.

In research published in 2016, Bona looked at data from 575 kids treated for leukemia at leading U.S. cancer centers. She found that even though the kids received the same standard of medical care, the children living in high-poverty areas were more likely to suffer an early relapse compared to kids in low-poverty areas. Specifically, among kids who relapsed, 92 percent of the relapses in high-poverty areas were early relapse — defined as less than 36 months in complete remission — compared to 48 percent in low-poverty areas.

That's important, Bona says, "because it's much more challenging for us as clinicians to successfully cure children who have early relapse than those who have later relapses."

Madison first relapsed in November 2013. (She was not part of Bona's study and hers wasn't technically an early relapse.) When the cancer came back, her mother had to make more heart-wrenching cost calculations. McLaughlin tried to cut down on expenses, but, she says, "having a diagnosis of cancer also incurs lots of new expenses." Additional medical costs, as well as "parking, food outside of the hospital ... lots of gas driving back and forth to Boston, obviously car maintenance is a huge issue."

Once, before taking Madison to the emergency room, McLaughlin had to find a relative to lend her cash for parking.

"It's a low you never felt before. ... Having zero financial stability is debilitating emotionally and physically," McLaughlin says.

Another time, McLaughlin's house went unheated because she couldn't pay the propane bill. A Boston-based nonprofit, Family Reach, helped cover the costs and restore the heat.

"So many people understand the medical toxicity and what cancer treatment has to do to rid the body of disease," says Carla Tardif, Family Reach's CEO. "But there's this whole other financial toxicity that plays a really important role in a patient's chance of beating cancer."

Click to enlarge. (Source: 2016 Cancer Care Patient Engagement Report)

The organization helps families going through cancer treatment cover the cost of basic necessities — from paying the rent and buying food to covering overdue parking tickets and retrieving impounded cars. In addition to the paying the propane bill, Family Reach has helped Shauna and Madison throughout their medical ordeal, including helping with Christmas gifts and arranging for a Zipcar when the family had to go out of town for medical care.

Tardif says most people think of drugs and medical intervention as the most critical part of fighting cancer, but having access to the basics, like food, adequate housing and heat, should also be considered a central part of cancer treatment.

In a survey of more than 500 adult cancer patients nationwide, the 2016 Cancer Care Patient Engagement Report found one-third of respondents age 25 to 54 reported cutting back on food, transportation and/or clothing in order to pay for care. Twenty-one percent reported missing a utility bill, 17 percent missed a rent or mortgage payment.

"The bottom line is, your financial situation affects your chances of beating cancer," Tardif says. "If you have financial resources, you have a better chance of surviving. It's not an even playing field."

Last September, Madison relapsed a second time.

"She was up at night, she was screaming in pain saying, 'My head feels like it's gonna explode,' " McLaughlin recalls.

At the same time, McLaughlin was engaged and expecting a new baby. The family had moved from Whitman to Canton. McLaughlin was juggling a lot. Throughout Madison's long cancer battle, McLaughlin says, she faced a constant balancing act over which bills were crucial and which she could delay. "I was always late on my car payments. I've ruined my credit. I was always stealing from Peter to pay Paul."

How Poverty Affects Health

Bona offers several theories on how poverty may affect health outcomes. Poor children can have worse underlying health, she says, and so could be more vulnerable to the toxic side effects of chemotherapy. And they may have difficulty getting care in a timely manner.

"Perhaps poor children who are at home without a car are not able to get to the emergency department as quickly as they need to, or there may be a delay in bringing them into clinic, for example, if a parent is working multiple jobs and has to get home to get their child," Bona says. Also, she adds, these children may have a harder time sticking to their chemotherapy regimen. She cites one study that found that the risk of a relapse increases fourfold when a child misses just one dose of daily chemotherapy in a two-week course.

"When I care for families who I know are financially struggling, It makes me worried about whether their child may be at risk of having a relapse or having a higher rate of mortality than another child," Bona says.

The whole notion of addressing money issues in the exam room can be fraught, Bona says. But, she adds, it's a problem that the health care system must address as a central part of standard cancer care.