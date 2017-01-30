From The War On Cancer To The Moonshot: 'What's Different Now Is Everything'

This story is part of our "This Moment In Cancer" series. Sign up here to get series updates in your inbox. Nearly a half-century separates the Obama administration's Cancer Moonshot from President Richard Nixon’s War on Cancer. But Greg Simon, the moonshot's inaugural director, says the two programs are really one marathon effort. “We’re not starting a new war on cancer,” says Simon, a former corporate executive who has a type of blood cancer. “We’re trying to finish the one we’ve been in. What’s different now is everything.” Simon reflects the general bullishness among cancer cognoscenti about the prospects for a great leap forward in cancer care. That fresh enthusiasm is why we're launching a series to capture the excitement that permeates cancer research labs and clinics in Boston — long an epicenter of cancer research. Now former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks during a meeting of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force last summer. Biden sits next to Greg Simon, left, the task force's executive director. (Susan Walsh/AP) "When Nixon's War on Cancer was launched," Simon says, “we had no army, we had no weapons, we had no strategy.” But now, though no one expects a "cure for cancer" around the corner, scientists understand many of the molecular defects that drive healthy, normal cells to turn cancerous. That allows them to design drugs that target the defects and tame the cancer — at least in some patients, and for varying lengths of time. Researchers also have powerful new tools to gather and sift mountains of scientific data. They can share that knowledge instantly and globally, accelerating the path from data to discovery. The Biggest Buzz But the biggest buzz is about immunotherapy. The idea that the immune system can recognize and attack cancer cells with exquisite precision is a century old. But only now are researchers finally learning to make it work — sometimes with spectacular results. "There's more attention being paid to this area than any other today — in the research environment, in the clinical development environment, in pharmaceutical companies," says Tyler Jacks, director of MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. "I’ve really never seen anything like it." Probably the best-known success story is former President Jimmy Carter. He had melanoma that spread to his brain. But now, after treatment with immunotherapy along with radiation, he has no detectable cancer.

Researchers are betting that immunotherapy, in combination with other treatments, will eventually vanquish many malignancies, including major killers such as lung and colon cancer. But many patients are already benefiting from the growing arsenal of treatments. For example, meet Sheila Mulcahy. She was a 50-year-old oncology nurse on Cape Cod when she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia 11 years ago — the same type of cancer that afflicts Greg Simon. "My journey since then has been a complicated one," she says — an understatement. One type of cancer caused tumors all over her body, including her eye sockets, requiring treatment that has left her blind in one eye. A second type of cancer forced surgeons to remove her stomach and gall bladder. Sheila Mulcahy was a 50-year-old oncology nurse when she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia 11 years ago. "The choices that were available to me 11 years ago compared to what they are now is phenomenal," Mulcahy says. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) Doctors thought she'd die years ago. But not only is she alive, Mulcahy says she enjoys a "rich and colorful" life. Drawing on her nursing knowledge as well as personal experience, she now helps other cancer patients decide which treatments to get. "The choices that were available to me 11 years ago compared to what they are now is phenomenal," Mulcahy says. "The research is great!" Finding The Target Mulcahy owes her life to “targeted therapy,” the fruit of research that has shown just what causes a well-behaved cell to go “renegade” — become a cancer cell. That process starts from damage to the DNA inside a cell that makes it race out of control, as though its accelerator pedal is stuck to the floor and its brakes are blown. "Over the last two and a half decades, one has made drugs, which are highly targeted and specific, to try to cure some of these molecular defects inside cancer cells," says professor Bob Weinberg of MIT and The Whitehead Institute, who did some of that path-finding research. "Some of these drugs have proven to be brilliantly successful." The drug that Mulcahy took for her form of leukemia is one of those. It has controlled her blood cancer with far fewer side effects than old-fashioned chemotherapy. But precisely targeted drug therapy hasn’t worked for most cancers. Relatively few patients have benefited, and the effects often don’t last. Dr. Vicki Jackson, chief of palliative care and geriatric medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, says these unpredictable and patchy results are posing unprecedented challenges for many cancer patients. "There is hope in a really new way, which is an incredible gift," Jackson says. "My patients know some of these medications [can] essentially melt the cancer away ... But they worry, if this medicine stops working, will there be another one? It's hard to live in that space."

