Opinion: For The Sake Of Public Health, The President Must Embrace The World

COMMENTARY

Donald Trump’s candidacy for president was driven, in part, by his willingness to repudiate the world beyond our borders. By targeting immigrant groups — notably Hispanics and Muslims — and questioning longstanding international alliances like NATO, Trump signaled his preference for an America that withdraws from global engagement, a preference he made even more explicit in his inaugural address, when he repeatedly spoke about putting “America first,” a phrase with chilling historical overtones.

Now that he is president, he has wasted no time putting his words into action. Through a series of executive orders and memoranda, Trump has moved to limit immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries, give priority to one religion over another, withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, and lay the groundwork for the construction of a wall along our southern border, angering Mexico.

I have found these events deeply troubling. As the dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, as a citizen, and as an immigrant to the United States, Trump’s apparent choice to turn away from the international community strikes me as inimical to the values of this country. Furthermore, it is a major step backwards for the global collaboration that has so far made the U.S. the worldwide center of academic and scientific research and an international leader in public health.

The internationalism that has allowed the U.S. to thrive on the world stage has its roots in the country’s founding documents. The Declaration of Independence is an aspirational document; it expresses what a society can be at its best, when a government is founded on a concern for human rights.

The Constitution represents an effort to turn these sentiments into a working political system and safeguard the values of liberty, freedom of thought, and the right of all people to be able to speak their minds without fear of persecution. In the decades since World War II, these values have gained wider reach through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a declaration that owes much to the example of America’s founding documents, as well as that of similar political texts.

These landmark statements reflect attitudes that emerged from the European Enlightenment -- namely, that government is not the product of divine will, but, rather, a contract between the citizen and the state. Our current interconnected global order is, in many ways, an extension of this contract. Citizen and state operating as equal partners for the sake of mutual benefit and social stability has become ever more critical in our increasingly interconnected world. Since the end of World War II, nations, too, have become more collaborative, finding ways to join forces in pursuit of shared aspirations.