Caring For Immigrant Patients When The Rules Can Shift Any Time

The young woman sat in the corner of my exam room, facing away from me as I asked her questions. Her answers were short. "I’m from El Salvador." Why did she come? "Because of the violence." Her voice was flat. Her hands trembled. I knew she had suffered terribly and I needed to ask her how.

Slowly, quietly, she recounted the gang violence she had fled in El Salvador. The assault she’d been too afraid to tell her family about lest they be targeted. The death threats to her children that finally led her to seek asylum in the United States.

"They can do what they want to me," she said. "But they are not going to hurt my children." She gradually met my eyes as hers filled with tears.

As my patient unburdened herself, I was grateful for her trust. I knew that there were hundreds more young women like her who were afraid to set foot in the clinic.

I wanted to reassure this patient that she would be safe in the clinic with me and safe when she went back to her home in Everett. But as awareness of the world outside filled the space between us, I wasn’t sure I could.

On Jan. 25 President Trump signed an executive order that calls, among other things, for a 50 percent increase in the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers; the expanded use of detention centers; and the use of local law enforcement officers to enforce immigration policy. Officers will be allowed to deport immigrants who have been charged with any crime, even if they haven’t been convicted.

Two days later, the president signed another executive order which banned all refugees from any country for three months, and any type of travel from seven predominately Muslim countries. Courts have suspended that second order, but the first remains in place.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Trump administration published new Department of Homeland Security rules that greatly expand the number and classes of people who can be deported.

For those who have worked with immigrants for years, it is difficult to explain how the current situation differs from the last 20 years. Both President George W. Bush and President Obama massively increased deportations — sending home 2 million and 2.5 million people, respectively, a huge increase over previous years. They created an efficient system for removals which our current president has inherited.

But under the Obama administration, "deportations were typically done under a Priority Enforcement Program," said Liza Ryan of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition. Priority was given to those who had committed serious crimes, had recently entered the country, or were deemed a threat to national security. Now, under the executive order currently in force, "they basically don’t have priorities. It’s so extremely broad that it basically encapsulates everyone," she told me.

My medical school in Atlanta didn’t offer a class on immigration policy. We discussed politics between classes. Taking care of a diverse population in Georgia, our first concern was always not to offend with our personal political beliefs, damaging in some way the patient-physician relationship.

In my third year of medical school, however, I had a crash course in immigration policy while taking care of migrant laborers in rural Georgia. We set up tents in the fields and treated hundreds of patients under the hot Georgia sun.

While we were there, the state of Georgia passed a law allowing local police to demand immigration papers from anyone they stopped. Overnight, before the law was even enforced, thousands of immigrants fled the state, leaving $140 million in crops rotting on the ground. Some mornings, we would pitch our tents only to find the camps had become ghost towns.

Now, with ongoing changes in federal immigration policy, many patients are afraid to even come to clinic. Once again, I sometimes feel like I’m pitching a tent in an empty field.