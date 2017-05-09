Mass. Survey On End-Of-Life Plans Finds Gap Between What We Say And What We Do

In the video below, Dr. Atul Gawande — author of the bestseller "Being Mortal," among many other accomplishments — calls for Massachusetts to become "the leading place in the country for bringing people to write their own script, set their own goals and wishes for the story of their life, all the way to the very end."

A survey out Tuesday by the Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care, which Gawande helps lead, finds that we're off to a good start, but have a long way to go.

For example, just about everyone — 96 percent of more than 300 respondents — agrees that it's important to have conversations about end-of-life care well in advance. But about 35 percent still haven't, the survey finds.

And among people who recently lost a loved one, just half rated the care the patient had received as excellent or very good.

The coalition is launching a campaign to help people write those end-of-life "scripts," and WBUR's Newscast Unit spoke with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Andrew Dreyfus about the survey. Some excerpts: