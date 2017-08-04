'Mozak' Lets Online Players Beat Brain Scientists At Their Own Game

It seems simple enough: Your task is to trace lines with your computer mouse while listening to soothing music, drawing the branches of a neuron. You can rotate the block where the spidery neuron is embedded, and zoom in to see the details. It’s fascinating stuff, if you think about how you’re piecing together the parts and wires of your brain.

But as you follow faint signals consisting of blurry white dots, you realize that this game is less connect-the-dots, more hide-and-seek -- it’s often about guessing where the branches lead and erasing mistakes in the process, wondering if your work is even remotely correct.

Even if you feel like you’re failing, though, you keep trying for one heartening reason: you’re helping advance brain science. And you're at the forefront of a 21st century trend: "citizen science" initiatives that use data from game players to further ongoing research, including brain research.

This neuron-tracing game is called "Mozak," the Serbo-Croatian word for brain, and is among the latest entries in this category. Created by the Allen Institute for Brain Science and the Center for Game Science, the free online game has attracted around 2,500 players since its release last November.

They're helping to fill a major scientific gap: We still don't really understand how neuron circuits in our brain are structured or how they work. From images of 3-D neurons inside living brain tissue, players can trace and reconstruct shapes of human and mouse neurons, which can then be classified and studied. This information may eventually help scientists understand and develop cures for brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“Already, after just six to eight months, 'Mozak' has accelerated the neuroscience reconstruction of neurons by 3.6 times compared to what scientists were doing up to now,” Center for Game Science director Zoran Popović said. “Now we're looking into helping not just the Allen Institute for Brain Science but seven or eight different international labs across the world. So we're hoping to make an impact on a global scale.”

From the online video game "Mozak" (Courtesy)

Other successful examples of such "citizen science" include "Eyewire," from Sebastian Seung’s lab at Princeton, and "Foldit," a protein-folding game that Popović previously worked on. Boston-based "Eyewire," which is similar to "Mozak" in that players try to reconstruct 3-D neurons from stacks of slices made by a diamond knife, is the granddaddy of citizen neuroscience games to date: More than 150,000 people from 145 countries have contributed to its attempts to map neurons in the retina, according to their website, and the data set has resulted in three published papers.

“We have a very committed community, where some of these people have been playing for years and are really invested,” Eyewire developer William Silversmith said. “We also had really nicely made renderings of some of our cells by our designers that even made it into textbooks.”

The Eyewire team is working on a new game called "Neo," to be released this year. It aims to have players find missing links in the brain and fix mistakes made by an AI companion called "MSTY" as it automatically builds neurons. To make the game more engaging, "Neo" will add other superhero characters and storylines as well.

“As important as the work is, ["Neo"] is a little bit repetitive,” Silversmith said. “So we wanted to give people a fun story with "Eyewire" heroes and characters to relate to.”

After creating "Mozak," the first thing Popović noticed was that neuroscientists themselves were working significantly faster with "Mozak’s" new tools because they were so easy to use, he said. And since "Mozak’s" scoring is based on a consensus, he said, the science coming out of it is more accurate and robust than what the experts were initially doing.

“Even though we designed for complete novices, [researchers] decided to ditch their state of the art tools and use our mechanisms instead,” Popović said. “And then we rolled it out to people who, over time, became better and better at this reconstruction to the point that now they're finding mistakes in what experts originally labeled.”

"Mozak"community manager Saira Mortier calls these proficient people the “power players” -- they spend hours on "Mozak" almost every day, and are usually at the top of the leaderboard.

A screenshot of the "Mozak" leaderboard (Courtesy)

“These people are the true game experts,” she said. “They know when something is amiss, and they provide crucial feedback on both existing and new features.”

But why are these people, many of them non-scientists, volunteering hours of their time to play such a slow-paced game? One common misconception is that these games are addictive or give you an adrenaline rush, like "Candy Crush" or "Minecraft." But according to Mortier, most people who play "Mozak" are interested in science, not necessarily video games.

“Everyday people are making headway on understanding the most fundamental part of being human — it's incredible, and that’s a real motivator,” she said.

One thing that makes "Mozak" different from other citizen science games is that it takes more time for players to start making meaningful contributions, Popović said. It’s designed in a way that you’ll need more than just 10 minutes to become a decent player, but you can reconstruct neurons at a faster speed than in "Eyewire." On the other hand, "Eyewire" is more detailed, and works only with neurons in the mouse retina.

Another unique feature of "Mozak" is that players can interact with scientists in real time, so they get direct feedback that helps them understand what they’re doing correctly or incorrectly. If you’re stuck or confused about a particular puzzle, for example, you can look at hints that scientists have posted or ask other community members.

“So there's kind of a mass-scale apprenticeship process where one expert is training hundreds of people to become much better,” Popović said.

Through this online “apprenticeship,” the neuroscience community is growing and reaching more people.