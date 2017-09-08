CommonHealth
Support the news
Gov. Baker Testifies On Health Care Before Senate Committee
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker testified Thursday before a Senate committee as part of a rare bipartisan effort to stabilize the Affordable Care Act. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports from Washington.
This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from CommonHealth
Support the news