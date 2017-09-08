Support the news

Gov. Baker Testifies On Health Care Before Senate Committee

September 08, 2017
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker testified Thursday before a Senate committee as part of a rare bipartisan effort to stabilize the Affordable Care Act. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports from Washington.

This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

