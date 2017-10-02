At Brandeis University in Waltham, scientists and students observed a moment of silence on Monday for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. But they also raised glasses of champagne, in honor of two researchers who are newly minted Nobel laureates.

Professor emeritus Jeffrey Hall and Professor Michael Rosbash led research that casts light on the inner workings of our body clocks. They've been awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined All Things Considered to discuss their research.