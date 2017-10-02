Support the news

October 02, 2017
In this Sept. 24, 2013 photo provided by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Michael W. Young, right, speaks during a lecture at Shaw College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong with Jeffrey C. Hall, left, and Michael Rosbash. The three Americans won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, for their discoveries about the body's daily rhythms, opening up whole new fields of research and raising awareness about the importance of getting proper sleep. (The Chinese University of Hong Kong via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
At Brandeis University in Waltham, scientists and students observed a moment of silence on Monday for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. But they also raised glasses of champagne, in honor of two researchers who are newly minted Nobel laureates.

Professor emeritus Jeffrey Hall and Professor Michael Rosbash led research that casts light on the inner workings of our body clocks. They've been awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined All Things Considered to discuss their research.

This segment aired on October 2, 2017.

