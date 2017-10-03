Preemie Prevention Drug Costs 53 Times More Than Generic, But Researchers Find It's No Better

Exorbitant drug costs are one of the American health system’s most vexing problems. Today’s case-in-point is a hormone called 17-P, which prevents many preterm births. A new analysis by Harvard researchers looks at 535 women at high risk of giving birth prematurely who got a generic form of 17-P, and 3,350 others who got a brand-name version. The brand-name drug, called Makena, costs 53 times more. A treatment course costs nearly $11,000, versus $206 for the generic version custom-made by special pharmacies. Even so, the two forms were equally effective in preventing preterm births and were equally safe, the study finds. Amag Pharmaceuticals of Waltham, which makes Makena, said in a statement to CommonHealth that the company is reviewing the Harvard study, which appears in the current issue of JAMA Internal Medicine. Amag says it has tried to address patient access issues, "including financial assistance for Makena, which is available with no upper-level income caps and also applies to copays and deductibles." Some researchers raised concerns about the high price of brand-name 17-P when it won federal market approval in 2011, but the Harvard researchers say theirs is the only study so far to measure the actual cost experience and pregnancy outcomes outside a clinical trial. Amag says it is conducting a large trial of the drug's effectiveness in preventing preterm birth.

"These extremely high markups on brand name drugs are one component of why health care in the U.S. is so expensive relative to every other country." Andrew Beam, Harvard study co-author

Andrew Beam, a co-author of the Harvard study, says 17-P is a good example of a much bigger health care dilemma. “One of the things that drives me crazy about the U.S. health care debate,” Beam says, “is we seem to argue only about who’s going to pay for what. We don’t step back and have a debate about how much we’re going to pay in the first place. These extremely high markups on brand name drugs are one component of why health care in the U.S. is so expensive relative to every other country on the face of the planet.” The Harvard group calculates that if 17-P were given to the estimated 133,000 American women who should get it, the national price tag would be more than $1.4 billion a year for Makena, versus only $27.5 million for the custom-made version. Beam, based in Harvard Medical School’s Department of Biomedical Informatics, says many women at high risk for preterm birth -- because they’ve already had a preemie -- are not getting 17-P, and the high price of Makena may be one reason. “It’s hard to say exactly what the determining factors are for this under-utilization,” Beam says. “But certainly a high price tag could put this medication out of reach of some people who may benefit from it.” A 2016 study of 81 Texas Medicaid patients at high risk for giving premature birth found that 40 percent did not get 17-P, as obstetrical guidelines say they should. Some Medicaid programs have refused to pay for Makena, and low-income women in the program may not be able to get access to the custom-made form. Ten thousand premature births could be prevented every year if all high-risk American women got weekly 17-P injections during pregnancy, according to previous analysis. This would prevent more than a half-billion dollars in avoided medical and other costs. Every dollar spent treating high-risk women with low-cost generic 17-P saves about $12 in avoided medical care and other costs, according to a 2011 analysis. But using the brand-name version flips that cost-benefit equation on its head -- costing as much as $12 for every dollar spent on the drug, based on what Makena cost then. When Makena first went on the market six years ago, its price was nearly $1,500 per dose. After complaints of price-gouging, it was reduced to $690 a dose and now costs about $550 a dose. Even so, the Harvard group notes, Makena’s treatment works out to 53 times the cost of the custom-made drug. Inbar Fried, a co-author on the new study, says the 17-P story is one of the clearest examples of how high-priced drugs don’t necessarily provide more benefit, and are not justified by the manufacturers' cost of research and development. “This case is a lot more straightforward than a lot of others,” Fried says. “In this case, the original research was government-funded. This really reveals the mechanisms that allow seemingly boundless price hikes.”

Other pricey drugs don’t always have a generic equivalent to allow the kind of comparison the Harvard researchers did with Makena.