On April 17, Katie Herzog checked into a Boston teaching hospital for what turned out to be a nine-hour-long back surgery. The 68-year-old consulting firm president left the hospital with a prescription for Dilaudid, an opioid used to treat severe pain, and instructions to take two pills every four hours, as needed. Herzog took close to the full dose for about two weeks. Then, worried about addiction, she began asking questions. "I said, 'How do I taper off this? I don’t want to stay on this drug forever, you know? What do I do?' " Herzog said, recalling phone calls and conversations with her providers. "I never got a clear answer. There was a lot of passing the buck. The visiting nurse would say, 'Well, do whatever your doctor says.' The internists would say, 'whatever the surgeon said.' The surgeon doesn’t do medicine. It was his resident or somebody else in his group who [wrote the prescription]." When none of those people explained to Herzog how to wean herself off the Dilaudid, she turned to Google. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a "pocket guide" that describes tapering opioids for chronic pain, but no equivalent for acute pain meds following surgery. Herzog eventually found a Canadian Medical Association guide to tapering opioids. "So I started tapering from 28 [milligrams], to 24 to 16," Herzog said, scrolling through a pocket diary with red cardinals on the cover. "I can show all the way that I went down," she added, tracing the pill totals and dates, line by line. Herzog flipped ahead to May 16 — the day of a scheduled follow-up visit with her surgeon. She had reached the end of her self-imposed tapering path the day before. That day, one month after her surgery, Herzog had her first Dilaudid-free day, and she was sick, quite sick. "I was teary, I had diarrhea, I was vomiting a lot, I had muscle pains, headache, I had a low-grade fever," Herzog said, ticking off her symptoms. She stumbled between the bathroom and the examination room. "The surgeon said, 'I think you have a virus, you should go see your internist,' " Herzog recalled. "The PA [physician's assistant] was there and she thought so, too."

Herzog did as directed and saw her internist, who agreed: Herzog had a virus. So Herzog went home and suffered through five days of what she came to realize was acute withdrawal and two more weeks of fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. "I had every single symptom in the book," Herzog said, punching each word, "and there was no recognition by these really professional, senior, seasoned doctors at Boston’s finest hospitals that I was going through withdrawal." Herzog did not name any of the five to seven doctors and nurses from three different health systems who had something to do with her pain management or missed signs of withdrawal. She said she sees this as a system-wide problem. Herzog did share medical records that support her story. She has since returned to her providers, who've acknowledged to Herzog that she was in withdrawal. "We have many clinicians prescribing opioids without any understanding of opioid withdrawal symptoms," said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, director of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing. One reason, he said, is that doctors don't realize how quickly a patient can become dependent on drugs like Dilaudid. Sometimes that dependence leads to full-blown addiction. The majority of street drug users say they switched to heroin after prescribed painkillers became too expensive.

