80,000 Mass. Residents Could Be Affected By Trump Decision To End Health Subsidies

It's not clear if Massachusetts health insurers will receive more than $10 million due next week -- their monthly federal reimbursement for subsidies that help make insurance affordable for about 80,000 residents in the state.

The White House said Thursday night that the payments are unlawful and must end.

The 80,000 residents could see their insurance premiums increase very little — or as much as 29 percent, if what are called the cost-sharing reduction payments end.

That’s if, because Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and at least four other Democratic state attorneys general are filing suit to block what Healey says is a "cruel" move.

"Families' health care costs are going to go through the roof and people will have less access to health care across America because of Donald Trump," she said.

The AGs are asking a federal court in California to tell the Trump administration it must continue payments while their case is heard. If the payments end, insurers say many of their members won’t be able to afford coverage.

"So that then leads to the next step," said Eric Shultz, CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, "where we have a greater number of uninsured, they won’t get the care they need, especially for prevention."

Which, Schultz said, would increase costs for doctors and hospitals.

David Seltz, director of the state’s Health Policy Commission, agrees.

"The broader impact of this announcement by the president is it creates incredible instability and uncertainty across all health insurance markets, and that will lead to higher premiums for everyone," Seltz said.

In the meantime, the Massachusetts Health Connector has to review and likely revise a decision made just Thursday to sell insurance with the assumption that the cost-sharing payments would continue.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

Suzanne Curry, with the consumer advocacy group Health Care for All, is among those scrambling to turn a chaotic situation into understandable options.

Curry has this message for members who will start shopping for health insurance next month: "Sit tight. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1, and we should have more decisions within the next few days, so as soon as we have information, we're hoping that the Health Connector will get this out to everyone, and that people will have an understanding of what options are available to them, and what choices they have that fit their budget."

It's a scenario that may become increasingly difficult in this fight over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.