A New Study Finds Good News About Treating Addiction
A new study finds that about 10 percent of Americans say they've had a drug or alcohol problem at one point in their lives, but overcame it.
Researchers asked more than 39,000 people about their experiences with substance abuse.
Dr. John Kelly of the Recovery Research Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital led the study and says there's some good news when it comes to treating addiction. He joined Morning Edition to talk about the study.
This segment aired on November 16, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
