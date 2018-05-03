Latinos Are Hit Especially Hard By The Opioid Crisis In Mass. But Why?

The tall, gangly man twists a cone of paper in his hands as stories from nearly 30 years of addiction pour out: the robbery that landed him in prison at 17; never getting his GED; going through the horrors of detox, maybe 40 times, including this latest, which he finished two weeks ago. He's now in a residential unit for at least 30 days.

"I'm a serious addict," says Julio Cesar Santiago, 44. "I still have dreams where I’m about to use drugs, and I have to wake up and get on my knees and pray, 'let God take this away from me,' because I don’t want to go back. I know that if I go back out there, I’m done."

The opioid overdose death rate among Latinos has doubled in three years. (Courtesy of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health)

Santiago, who is Puerto Rican, has reason to worry. Near-real-time data on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts, produced by the Baker administration, shows the overdose death rate for Latinos has doubled in three years, growing at twice the rate of any other racial group.

These numbers suggest the opioid crisis is hitting Latinos especially hard in Massachusetts. State officials say they don't know why. But interviews with current and former drug users, addiction treatment providers and physicians reveal a range of problems that put Latinos at greater risk of an overdose and death.

Few Bilingual Treatment Programs

A man in sneakers, jeans and a short-sleeved plaid shirt slaps greetings to a small group at Casa Esperanza, a collection of day treatment, residential programs and transitional housing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. He plops down next to Irma Bermudez, who, at 43, describes herself as a "grateful recovering addict." She's in the women's residential unit.

A resident walks into the Casa Esperanza’s men’s program in Roxbury. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Bermudez says the high Latino overdose death rate "has a lot to do with the language barrier." It keeps anyone who can't read English well out of treatment from the start, as they try to decipher websites or brochures that advertise options. If they skip the text and call a number on the screen or walk into an office, "there’s no translation, we’re not going to get nothing out of it," Bermudez says.

Latinos interviewed for this story describe sitting through group counseling sessions, part of virtually every treatment program, and not being able to follow much, if any, of the conversation. They recall waiting for a translator to arrive for their individual appointment with a doctor or counselor and missing the session when the translator is late or doesn't show up at all.

Eleven percent of the state's estimated opioid overdose deaths last year were Latino, and yet Casa Esperanza says it has the only day and residential addiction treatment program in Boston where all the direct care staff speak Spanish.

There is no comprehensive list of addiction services in Massachusetts where translators are available at will. Several in Massachusetts listed as offering Spanish translation on the SAMHSA Find Treatment website could not say how many translators they have or when they are available. The SAMHSA site is only available in English, but Spanish-language translators are available by phone. The state's online help site is developing a Spanish-language version.

Richard Lopez, a recovery coach, works to get Latino clients into addiction treatment facilities that have at least one translator. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

At Casa Esperanza, 100 men are waiting for a spot in the male residential program, so recovery coach Richard Lopez spends a lot time on the phone trying to get clients into a program he thinks has at least one translator.

He jabs at the air, voice rising with frustration as he role-plays a call: "You gotta press 1, you gotta press 2 and then when you get through all this voice thing, you get a voicemail."

Eventually, says Lopez, he'll get a call back during which an agent typically offers to put Lopez's client on another waiting list.

"Cheese and crackers," Lopez says, hitting the side of his head. "You’re telling me that this person has to wait two to three months? I’m trying to save this person today. What am I going to do, bring these individuals to my house and handcuff them so they don't do nothing?"

'It's Not Cool To Call 911'

Lopez has close ties these days with providers, the police and EMTs. But his attitude toward first responders, back when he was using heroin on the streets, explains another reason Latinos may be dying from a overdose more often than other drug users.

"It’s not cool to be calling 911," says Lopez about if a person sees someone overdose. "I could get shot, and I won’t call 911."

It's a machismo thing, says Lopez.

"To the men in the house, the word 'help,' sounds like degrading, you know?" he says. Calling 911 "is like you’re getting exiled from your community."

Santiago says this isn't true for everyone. A few men have called EMTs to help revive Santiago: "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them."

But Santiago and others say there's growing fear among Latinos of asking anyone perceived as a government agent for help, especially if the person who needs the help is not an American citizen.

"They fear if they get involved they’re going to get deported," says Felito Diaz, 41.

Felito Diaz, 41, struggled with opioid addiction for more than 20 years. Now, he runs the men's residential unit at Casa Esperanza. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Bermudez says Latino women have their own reasons to worry about calling 911 if a boyfriend or husband has stopped breathing.

"If they are in a relationship and trying to protect someone they might hesitate as well," says Bermudez, if the man would face arrest and possible jail time.

Obstacles To Starting Over

In the last five years, 79 percent of Casa Esperanza clients have spent time in prison, often for drug possession or a drug-related crime. That makes finding a job and building a stable life when they leave treatment difficult.

"You want to start over. You want to start fresh, but you can’t do it because you have your past in your bag," Bermudez says.

Santiago says he feels stuck, as if he hasn't progressed past the high school education cut short when he went to jail at 17.