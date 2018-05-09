Support the news

Partners, Harvard Pilgrim Look To Merge04:29
May 09, 2018
The state's largest hospital network may become even bigger. Partners Healthcare is in talks with the state's second-largest insurer, Harvard Pilgrim, to merge.

Meanwhile, there's another big healthcare merger in the works. Two separate networks, made up of 13 hospitals, want to band together to better rival the giant Partners.

John McDonough, professor of practice at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined Morning Edition to talk about what those consolidations could mean.

This segment aired on May 9, 2018.

