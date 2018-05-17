CommonHealth
Support the news
Dollars Versus Medicine In Addiction Recovery Treatment04:53Play
With more funding and more attention on addiction treatment, a long-time treatment provider in Boston is expressing concerns that financial considerations are harming the field.
Dr. John Renner is a psychiatry professor at Boston University and associate chief of psychiatry at the Boston VA health system.
He says that addiction medicine in some cases is looking more like predatory capitalism than the medical profession.
WBUR's Deborah Becker reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 17, 2018.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news