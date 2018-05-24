CommonHealth
Blacks Dying More From Opioid Overdoses Than Whites04:49Play
The opioid epidemic may have peaked in Massachusetts — for whites. Fewer Caucasians died after an overdose last year, reversing a seven year trend.
Latino deaths dipped slightly. But among Blacks, opioid overdose deaths rose 26 percent.
The news baffles some drug users who spoke to WBUR’s Martha Bebinger, but makes sense to others.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
