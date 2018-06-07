Sign up here to get occasional updates from WBUR's ongoing coverage of biotech and the life sciences. This spring, Dr. Jason Comander of Massachusetts Eye and Ear injected three drops of a precious fluid into each of Jack Hogan’s eyes. It contained billions of copies of a gene Jack needs for his eyes to convert light into sight. At that moment the New Jersey 13-year-old became the first American to get a newly approved treatment that’s being touted as the first “true” gene therapy -- one that reverses an inborn genetic defect by giving patients the gene they need. Jack has never seen much in dim light, and he faced the certain prospect of going totally blind in his 20s. Then, one evening 27 days after the gene injection, Jack got the thrill of his life. Jack Hogan is seen here the day after his surgery to treat his vision impairment with gene therapy. (Courtesy of the Hogan family) “It was like 7:30,” he recalled. “It was a little dim out. And that’s normally when I go in. And so I went to get pizza with my friend. And I left from the pizza place around 8:30, 9. And it was pitch-black out. And I rode my bike home all by myself. Like, I’ve never rode my bike at all at night. And now I can. I’m gonna … I’m gonna go so fast! I feel like a new kid!” Jack is not cured of his eye disease, and his vision will never be perfect. But now he can see three times better in dim light than before. In daylight, he can see for the first time what his teacher writes on the whiteboard. “It’s like turning on a switch metabolically. It’s amazing,” Comander said. “It’s really going to make a big difference in his life.” That’s the kind of therapeutic home run scientists have dreamed about for decades. The promise of many such victories is fueling a boom in biotechnology, attracting billions of investment dollars to what many experts say is its epicenter in the Boston area. Biotech entrepreneurs talk confidently about conquering a long list of genetic disorders, from blood cancers and immune deficiencies to hemophilia and sickle-cell disease. Someday, they say, maybe they'll notch even major disorders, like diabetes and Alzheimer’s. The Payment Conundrum But a big problem looms over the "BioBoom." How will these miraculous new gene-based treatments be paid for? Steam is building behind efforts to devise radical new ways to price and pay for the expected cornucopia of new-age therapies. The treatment that restored Jack Hogan’s eyesight, called Luxturna, costs $850,000. That’s an incredible $142,000 per drop -- just for the drug alone. Dr. Peter Bach, who runs the Drug Pricing Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, put that price tag in perspective. “If you treat one person with Luxturna," he said, "you’ve spent as much money that year as you have spent covering 32 families of four with commercial insurance." Suddenly, million-dollar treatments are becoming the new norm. As more come to market, the cumulative impact threatens to overwhelm the budgets of insurers and government health programs. “As these prices increase, the boom could very well create the conditions for its own undoing by prompting social and political action,” said Robin Scheffler, a historian of biology at MIT. Sticker shock is giving new urgency to an old question: Just how do pharmaceutical companies set the prices of their products? How Much Is Sight Worth? How did Spark Therapeutics price Luxturna? “We ultimately tried to answer the question of what is the value of sight in a young child who has a substantial portion of their life in front of them,” Jeff Marrazzo, the company's CEO, said. Spark Therapeutics figured in the lifetime earnings patients would lose if they didn’t get the treatment. They also looked at how courts have compensated plaintiffs who’ve lost their sight. "When you look over an entire lifetime,” Marrazzo said, “the value of sight is worth more than a million dollars." But the company wanted to avoid the optics of a million-dollar price tag.

“We heard concerns from patients about access and from payers about budgetary impact,” Marrazzo said. “But we also had to consider what price would allow us to work and reinvest in other gene therapies that could help patients with other diseases.” (The company is working on a gene therapy for hemophilia, which afflicts about 20,000 Americans.) In the end, Spark decided $850,000 per treatment would be enough. So far, more than half the private insurers it has approached have agreed to pay it. The company is in discussions with the federal government about securing Medicaid reimbursement, which the company figures about half the Luxturna patients will need. Some point out that genetic disorders like Jack Hogan’s are so rare -- about 2,000 Americans are thought to suffer from his type -- that even prices like $850,000 per treatment will be a drop in the ocean of our $3.5 trillion health system. Aligning Price With Patient Benefit But it’s the sum total of all the million-dollar miracle treatments that’s worrying many in biotech and beyond. One of them is Robert Coughlin, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. “My opinion is that if our industry doesn’t change our behavior, somebody in government is going to be forced to do it for us," he warned. "And as a former person who sat in government, you can’t expect anyone that’s an elected official to have the experience and knowledge to fix this the right way. It’s too complicated.” One proposed fix tries to align the price of new drugs with the benefits that patients get, but in a more sophisticated way than Spark did with Luxturna. It’s called value-based pricing. The movement is led by a Boston-based nonprofit called the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, which considers itself a watchdog over drug pricing. ICER uses a complex method to calculate how many years of high-quality life a particular treatment will provide. To be considered affordable, ICER says, a treatment generally shouldn’t cost more than $150,000 for each of those high-quality years. (Modest exceptions can be made for “ultra-rare” conditions where the cost can’t be spread over a larger population.)

