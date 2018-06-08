Next Chapter For Biotech? Many Say 'Convergence' With Data Science

Sign up here to get occasional updates from WBUR's ongoing coverage of biotech and the life sciences.

So far, the digital revolution has mostly been a disappointment in health care. Doctors stare at their screens instead of us. Specialists and emergency rooms still don’t have all our records.

But artificial intelligence, big data analytics and deep learning are converging on health care in a big way, information technology experts insist. The changes have already begun. And if and when they really take off, such convergence of biology and technology should bring about a complete transformation of medical care.

“My personal perspective would be in three to five years, the huge majority of patients will be touched one way or [an]other with some AI-related system, whether they know it or not,” says Chris Coburn, chief innovation officer at Partners HealthCare, who recently led a three-day conference on the topic of artificial intelligence, or AI. “The scope of the potential benefit is at times not easily even imagined.”

Coburn and others cite numerous examples where artificial intelligence is already improving health care:

-- Digital visual analysis is beginning to replace pathologists at identifying dangerous tumors.

-- Devices are increasingly able to monitor patients at home to catch problems before they become serious.

-- Pharmaceutical companies like Amgen and Novartis are using deep learning and artificial intelligence to shorten their drug development process and improve their odds of successfully bringing a drug to market.

-- Cellphones and watch-like mobile devices are increasingly being used to monitor healthy people for changes that might indicate impending problems.

-- And in hospitals, algorithms can help indicate which patients need immediate attention and which should be left alone to rest.

"Our patient monitoring and guardian algorithms can actually predictively say how a patient is doing," says Frans van Houten, head of Royal Philips, the Dutch conglomerate now focused almost entirely on health care technologies.

Houten, whose company is in the process of consolidating its U.S. research operations in Cambridge, says digital algorithms can predict which patients are vulnerable to life-threatening infections and which to heart attacks.

“And that allows the health system to proactively direct staff to the patients that need [care], versus the patients that don’t,” he says. “So our technology can play a big role for precision care and raising productivity.”

Similarly, Colin Hill runs a Cambridge company, GNS Healthcare, which analyzes vast amounts of patient data to derive information that can improve care.

“We’re on a path to turning the lights on and revealing what works for whom," he says. "And by getting at the underlying mechanisms of these diseases, we can now stop the guesswork. That's what's really exciting for me.”

His company recently used genetic data from a large number of patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma to identify patterns in those who were helped by a costly, potentially dangerous bone marrow transplant. If the findings are validated, patients whose genetics suggest they wouldn’t benefit could be spared the time, energy, expense and dashed hopes of a fruitless procedure.

Thanks to improvements in artificial intelligence, Hill says, “we’re now able to learn that kind of causality -- those kinds of cause-effect relationships -- straight from real-world data.”