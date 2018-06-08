Could The 'BioBoom' Go Bust? How One MIT Professor Sees It

Sign up here to get occasional updates from WBUR's ongoing coverage of biotech and the life sciences.

There's big money in biotech in the Greater Boston area. Last year, venture capital firms invested more than $3 billion in the state's biotech and pharmaceutical companies, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. The amount has risen every year since 2012:

Local companies have already produced revolutionary treatments for rare diseases, cancer and more. And there's promise and hope for cures and treatments still to come. Because of that, there's no shortage of capital.

Biotech companies often go public even if they haven't yet put a product on the market, let alone turned a profit.

MIT finance professor Andrew Lo says there's good reason for so much exuberance.

"It's because there are lots of breakthroughs that are happening literally on a daily basis. Diseases that were death threats now are cured. The problem is that we don't know exactly how much capital is just the right amount. And so, given that there is so much exuberance, it's not surprising that we might ultimately end up over-investing."

Lo himself invests in biotech. He and other industry players and experts differ on whether biotech is in an economic bubble that could break.

"We don't always know whether we're in a bubble until after it's burst," explains Lo, who directs the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management. "So I would say that in certain areas, it certainly looks like a bubble. For example, in cancer therapeutics — lots and lots of really exciting breakthroughs — but the valuations are sky high. So I think we do have to be cautious about where we're heading."

Lo says some bad outcomes could make investors run for the exits.

"For example, if it turns out that some of the recent cancer immunotherapies ultimately end up having some nasty side effects that end up causing cancer to spread more quickly," Lo says. "I think that's unlikely, but you never know. ... That could actually hurt the entire industry."

Industries that are growing and innovating and attracting big money are, by definition, volatile. Lo told WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins that biotech investors have to be in it for the long haul.

Andrew Lo: There are three things that make the biotechnology industry really challenging for investors. One, it takes hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars to develop a single successful drug. Second, it takes on the order of 10 to 15 years, not 12 to 18 months, for you to be able to figure out whether or not you've got a successful drug. And third, the probability of success, particularly in a field like cancer, is right now about 5 percent — which is very different than the probability of developing a successful app.

Lisa Mullins: OK, so the venture capitalist mind would presumably think, "Yeah, but the returns are going to be really good further on down the line."

Right. So what that means is that in order for you to be able to get that winner, you now have to invest across a lot more bets. You have to make more bets in order to be able to get that one or two winners that will pay for all of the other losers.

Think of a drug where this is happening right now.

For example, there's a company called Spark Therapeutics based in Philadelphia that just announced at a recent hemophilia conference that they have some very promising results for a gene therapy that looks like it could fix hemophiliacs permanently. If that's true, it's going to be a godsend for these people that have the disease. And it actually will ultimately save the health care system a lot of money, because right now we pay extraordinary amounts of costs for these blood transfusions and clotting factors for these hemophiliacs. But it turns out that there are two other companies developing similar drugs. ... And if you're second or third, it might be that you make nothing out of this and you've spent hundreds of millions of dollars developing it.