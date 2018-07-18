CommonHealth
Support the news
Legislation Could Expand Medical Addiction Treatment For Mass. Inmates05:23Play
The Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Committee is endorsing legislation that would expand medical treatment for prisoners with substance use disorders.
A House bill would develop a two-year pilot for medically-assisted addiction treatment in prisons and sheriff-run correctional facilities. The Senate version would mandate that treatment for all inmates.
Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, who has been running a pilot program offering such treatments to inmates in his district, joined Morning Edition to talk about the legislation.
This segment aired on July 18, 2018.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Support the news