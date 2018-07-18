Beth Israel-Lahey Merger Would Increase Health Costs By Tens Of Millions A Year, Panel Finds

A state panel assessing what would be the largest hospital transaction in Massachusetts in more than 20 years finds that the merger would increase health costs by tens of millions of dollars a year.

The preliminary assessment from the Health Policy Commission (HPC), detailed at a public meeting Wednesday, calculates the proposed merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health would increase annual spending statewide by $138 million to $191 million on inpatient, outpatient and adult primary care services.

Additionally, the merger would hike spending for specialty physician services by $30 million to $60 million a year, according to the HPC.

The panel calls those estimates "conservative."

The analysis finds the merged entity -- which would be known as Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) -- would have market share nearly equal to that of Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital network in Massachusetts, and that market concentration in the state would increase substantially, giving the new hospital system more leverage to demand higher prices from insurers.

On quality of health care treatment, the HPC analysis says it's unclear whether the merger would result in any improvement, noting that the 13 hospitals included in the deal are already in line with or above average on state quality measures.

On access to care, the analysis says the 13 hospitals that would be part of BILH generally serve fewer low-income patients and fewer nonwhite patients, although the mix of low-income minorities seen as outpatients is higher. The HPC says that based on this history, the new system would treat the smallest share of Medicaid patients and among the smallest proportion of nonwhite patients of any large hospital network in eastern Massachusetts.

The hospitals say they are reviewing the findings and will work to address the commission's concerns.

"We share the Commission’s commitment to strengthening patient care, reducing health care cost growth, and expanding access to care. We’re confident that the creation of Beth Israel Lahey Health would help accomplish those goals — and bring meaningful competition to a health care market that is in desperate need of innovation," Dr. Kevin Tabb -- the current CEO at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who would lead BILH — said in a statement.

BILH has argued that it would introduce competition into a market dominated by Partners. But numerous studies have shown that hospital mergers typically lead to higher prices. Some health care industry experts say the HPC's message is direct: Show us that won't happen with this merger.

"It's a preliminary report, but there's a clear conclusion that the parties need to do more to demonstrate cost control or cost savings as a result of this merger," said Jim Roosevelt, a health care attorney with Verrill Dana and a former CEO at Tufts Health Plan.

The findings are in line with issues raised by state Attorney General Maura Healey in a letter to the HPC dated July 9.

In addition to rising costs, Healey cited ways the merger might undermine the financial stability of hospitals that care for higher numbers of Medicaid patients. Medicaid pays doctors and hospitals less than private insurers for the same care.

BILH will now respond, in writing, to the HPC's preliminary findings. The HPC will revise and send its final analysis to Healey. She expects to meet with BILH to discuss her concerns.

State and federal regulators, together or separately, can contest the merger.