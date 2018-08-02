Support the news

Telemedicine Proponents Disappointed Over Legislature's Failure To Regulate04:36
August 02, 2018
In a state known of its innovative healthcare, Massachusetts falls way behind other states in one category: telemedicine.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states where remote, electronic medical consultations is not guaranteed to be covered by insurance.

That would have changed had state lawmakers approved a major healthcare bill before wrapping up formal sessions this week. But that didn't happen.

It's a disappointment to telemedicine advocates like Kate Audette, the director of state government relations at Boston Children's Hospital. She joined Morning Edition to discuss the issue.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

