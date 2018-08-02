In a state known of its innovative healthcare, Massachusetts falls way behind other states in one category: telemedicine.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states where remote, electronic medical consultations is not guaranteed to be covered by insurance.

That would have changed had state lawmakers approved a major healthcare bill before wrapping up formal sessions this week. But that didn't happen.

It's a disappointment to telemedicine advocates like Kate Audette, the director of state government relations at Boston Children's Hospital. She joined Morning Edition to discuss the issue.