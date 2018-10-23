CommonHealth
Ballot Question 1, which would mandate the number of patients assigned to a hospital nurse at a certain level, has divided the state.
During Monday's Radio Boston, two veteran nurses debated the question. (You can listen to the debate or read a transcript here).
WBUR's Martha Bebinger takes a look at the key points the two nurses raised during the debate for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 23, 2018.
Martha Bebinger Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.
